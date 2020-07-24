In the video seen by pulse.com.gh, the actress captured a moment of herself teaching her daughter how to say 'hello' to her fans and the outcome will make your ovaries cry if you any because they looked so cute together once again.

The 42-year-old actress' unmeasurable love for her daughter, Maxin Mawusie Mensah, is not hidden a secret as she has spoken countless about how she suffered to have a child until 2019.

She also made headlines when she got carried away and deeply kissed her daughter in public. Nevertheless, Nana Ama has moved on from all the backlash that attracted and she's showing her daughter more love in this adorable video in a very beautiful way.

