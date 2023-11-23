Among the revelations, the celebrated actress disclosed that she received her first car at the age of 20.
Nana Ama reveals she got her first car at age 20, says her boyfriend bought it for her
Esteemed Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown engaged in a enlightening conversation with a fan during a question-and-answer session, where she shared notable milestones in her life.
McBrown shared that her first vehicle was a gift from her then-boyfriend. The veteran actress shared that she has had a few more vehicles since then but did not spend a dime on the first one.
Fans were captivated as McBrown shared interesting details about her early years, expressing admiration for her.
Some also admired her confidence and good oratory prowess during the session. Many people were mesmerised by the actress' charm and poise as she spoke and shared her life story.
Felicity Ama Agyemang known as Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and music writer. She rose to prominence for her role in the television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie Asoreba.
