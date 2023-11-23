ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nana Ama reveals she got her first car at age 20, says her boyfriend bought it for her

Dorcas Agambila

Esteemed Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown engaged in a enlightening conversation with a fan during a question-and-answer session, where she shared notable milestones in her life.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown

Among the revelations, the celebrated actress disclosed that she received her first car at the age of 20.

Recommended articles

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

McBrown shared that her first vehicle was a gift from her then-boyfriend. The veteran actress shared that she has had a few more vehicles since then but did not spend a dime on the first one.

Fans were captivated as McBrown shared interesting details about her early years, expressing admiration for her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some also admired her confidence and good oratory prowess during the session. Many people were mesmerised by the actress' charm and poise as she spoke and shared her life story.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown Pulse Ghana

Felicity Ama Agyemang known as Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and music writer. She rose to prominence for her role in the television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie Asoreba.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sammy Kay

Blogger Sammy Kay arrested for publishing sexually explicit images

Diana Asamoah

I wasn't slaying because my pastors said wigs, makeup were demonic - Diana Asamoah

Adam Cortez and Hajia 4Reall

Hajia4Reall replaces her lawyer Adam Cortez for Eleanor Fast ahead of her trial

Efya

Don’t sell your soul to the devil – Efya advises musicians against using black magic