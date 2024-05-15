ADVERTISEMENT
Good news for Afronitaa as National Theatre pledges support for her, others

Dorcas Agambila

The Executive Director of the National Theatre of Ghana, Amy Frimpong, has extended the theatre's support to dancer Afronitaa, who recently delivered a remarkable performance at the Britain's Got Talent auditions.

Frimpong expressed the National Theatre's commitment to nurturing talent in the performing arts sector, particularly in dance, by offering facilities and assistance to Afronitaa and other professionals in the field. She emphasized the theatre's role in promoting Ghanaian talent on a global scale.

“We welcome professionals in the performing arts who seek our assistance to showcase their works. This is part of our mission at the National Theatre to support Ghanaian talent,” Frimpong stated during a reception held for Afronitaa and her protégé, Abigail Adjiri, who made a memorable debut at the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

Afronitaa and Abigail captivated both judges and audience members with their performance, earning a standing ovation from the panel, which included Simon Cowell. Dressed in vibrant Kente-inspired attire, they proudly represented Ghana on the international stage.

Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, along with Deputy Minister Mark Okraku Mantey, and Frimpong, welcomed Afronitaa at the Ministry after her return from the auditions. Despite Abigail being absent due to school commitments, Mercer expressed his readiness to meet her once she completed her exams.

Mercer commended Afronitaa for showcasing her talents alongside Abigail and pledged support for stakeholders in the creative arts industry. Afronitaa, in turn, shared her excitement about realizing her dream of performing on a global platform with Abigail.

The judges on Britain’s Got Talent praised Afronitaa and Abigail's performance, with Bruno hailing their choreography as "world-class," and Amanda describing them as "fantastic dancers." Simon Cowell rated their act as one of his “favourite auditions of the year.”

Afronitaa, a Level 300 student at the University of Ghana, has established her own dance academy where she mentors young dancers, exemplifying her dedication to nurturing talent within the community.

