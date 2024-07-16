Nhyiraba Kojo appeals to Ghanaians to pray for Hajia4Reall amid her sentencing

Nhyiraba Kojo Pulse Ghana

The musician called on Ghanaians to pray for God to strengthen Hajia4Reall so that she could serve her entire sentence and return to Ghana without encountering other problems.

He said: "No one will be happy to see their friends or relatives go to jail. It doesn't matter what the person did. Everyone makes mistakes. We should pray for God to protect her in jail and bring her back to Ghana safely. Her 1-year jail sentence is not that long, so we will see her soon."

Hajia4Reall Pulse Ghana

In her case, Nhyiraba Kojo, initially rumoured to be among several personalities on Hajia4Reall's list of conspirators, denied knowing about people involved in the romance scam abroad.

Hajia4Reall was handed a one-year-and-a-day jail term in the US for her involvement in a romance scam on Friday, June 28, 2024, after more than a year of proceedings.