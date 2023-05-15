Hajia 4Reall faces up to 20 years in prison over GH20M romance scam

The influencer is also charged with one count of receipt of stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy to receive stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Haija however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to be released in the coming days on $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, according to her lawyer.

Hajia 4 Reall has been extradited from the UK to the US for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women out of over $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

According to information by Federal prosecutors, the Ghanaian social media influencer, real name Mona Faiz Montrage appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Monday for her alleged involvement in several romance scams.