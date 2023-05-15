Breaking news:
Hajia 4Reall faces up to 20 years in prison over GH20M romance scam

Dorcas Agambila

Haija 4reall is likely to face up to 20 years in prison if convicted for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women out of over GH20 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

Hajia 4real
Hajia 4real

Haija 4real whose real name Mona Faiz Montrage, 30, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, one count of wire fraud, one count of money laundering conspiracy, and one count of money laundering, each of which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The influencer is also charged with one count of receipt of stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, and one count of conspiracy to receive stolen money, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Haija however, pleaded not guilty to the charges and is set to be released in the coming days on $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, according to her lawyer.

Hajia 4 Reall has been extradited from the UK to the US for allegedly defrauding elderly, single American men and women out of over $2 million in a depraved lonely hearts scam.

According to information by Federal prosecutors, the Ghanaian social media influencer, real name Mona Faiz Montrage appeared in federal court in Manhattan on Monday for her alleged involvement in several romance scams.

According to the prosecution, Hajia 4 Reall's romance scam targeted elderly and single Americans who were living alone.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
