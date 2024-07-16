They were racing from Sarkodie's concert to Labadi; Update on viral fatal accident

In a heartbreaking video that went viral yesterday, the individuals involved in the accident were first seen enjoying Dope Nation's "Zormizor (Asabone)" monster hit track while in a speeding red Toyota car.
New details have emerged following the tragic death of three young individuals who lost their lives in a horrific accident in Accra.
The accident happened later at night on the 37 to Burma Camp road. The accident is now said to have claimed the lives of four individuals: a young man identified as Wiz and two girls named Bella and Mary, who died on the spot.
“One was mentioned to have sustained injuries from breaking his legs, but according to new reports, he has passed on,” YouTuber Scanty said in a video.
Giving further account of the accident, he said, “The story is that they went to Sarkodie’s concert at Kwapong Hall and then they decided to head to Labadi Beach. It was two cars, and they were racing to see who gets to Labadi Beach first.”
“When you are using that stretch, there is an overpass where you can branch to Airport Hills; one person used the top, and the other used the bottom. The person who used the top passed and left for Labadi,” he continued.
Narrating how the accident happened, he said, “Not knowing when you are using the bottom, there is a big pillar there, that when you are going straight, you have to turn a little bit before continuing straight, but this guy didn’t know because of the speed, so he hit it, and the car somersaulted.” Hear more from him in the video below.