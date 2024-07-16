They were racing from Sarkodie's concert to Labadi; Update on viral fatal accident

The accident happened later at night on the 37 to Burma Camp road. The accident is now said to have claimed the lives of four individuals: a young man identified as Wiz and two girls named Bella and Mary, who died on the spot.

“One was mentioned to have sustained injuries from breaking his legs, but according to new reports, he has passed on,” YouTuber Scanty said in a video.

Giving further account of the accident, he said, “The story is that they went to Sarkodie’s concert at Kwapong Hall and then they decided to head to Labadi Beach. It was two cars, and they were racing to see who gets to Labadi Beach first.”

“When you are using that stretch, there is an overpass where you can branch to Airport Hills; one person used the top, and the other used the bottom. The person who used the top passed and left for Labadi,” he continued.