Nana Fofie, who lives in the Netherlands, has been carving a career in music, with her mashup freestyles to some songs on YouTube, which has earned her the nickname, The Mashup Queen.

The Ghanaian singer, once performed with Nicki Minaj as her backup vocalist at one of her shows in Europe and the duo have fallen in love with each since whereby the “Chun Lee” rapper once endorsed her.

In a video, Nana Fofie, did her cover of Nicki’s latest song “Megathrone” to join a social media challenge and the famous rapper, couldn’t help it but to share her video and heap some praises on her, asking the world to support her talent.

“GHANA STAND UP!!!! #megatronchallenge This is my baby @nanafofiee. I always talk about her on Queen Radio. You can thank me later. She’s not a rapper. She’s a singer/songwriter & I can’t wait for her to be apart or my label. Her song Odo is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 I played her “mad over you mashup” on my ig while I was on vacation in Turks. Me & Bae LOVEEEEE HER MUSIC. She opened for me in Europe as well ‼️♥️♥️🔥🔥🥰🥰‼️‼️” she wrote on Instagram.

See the post below.