‘If you win, I’ll resign from music’ – Nigerian artiste challenges Shatta Wale to musical battle

Like other aggrieved Nigerian artistes, Vic O took to his Instagram page on Monday, December 27 to tackle Shatta Wale to battle after he used the ‘F’ word on musicians from the West African country.
Controversial Nigerian Hip Hop artiste, Victor Odu aka Vic O has challenged Ghanaian music star, Shatta Wale to a musical battle.
In the said video shared on Instagram, Vic O vows to resign from music if the dancehall artiste (Shatta Wale) wins the contest.
His words: “Even if you have a big mouth like mine, you have the guts to be insulting Nigerian artistes. I don’t care what they must have done to you,”
“If anybody offends you in the Nigerian music industry, call the person’s name and insult the person don’t include everybody because if you include everybody, that means I’m among them. If you try that next time mehn, you will ever regret boy.”
He added: “If you say you’re a good singer or a good rapper, I challenge you to a rap battle, to a sing battle. Let us see what you can do. Be careful boy, be careful how you run your mouth.”
Recall that Shatta Wale during his much-touted Freedom Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium, took a swipe at his critics.
At the event, he also expressed his outrage at Nigerian artistes, who he accused of not being supportive of their Ghanaian counterparts.
In a series of posts on Twitter, Shatta Wale further entrenched his position by taking a swipe at Nigerian artistes.
“As for Nigerians they think they can always say what they want to say. Fuck your talks ya’ll who think I spoke the truth this,” he wrote.
“I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country, until u guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you… F.”
Several Nigerians have criticised Shatta Wale over his rants and singer Vic O has added his voice to the replies.
