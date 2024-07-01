ADVERTISEMENT
Nigerian music video director claims 'richest man in GH' Shatta Wale owes him money

Dorcas Agambila

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker and video director, Sir Choppenson, has publicly accused dancehall king Shatta Wale of failing to settle outstanding payments for several video projects.

Video director calls out Shatta Wale over alleged debt

According to Sir Choppenson, he was commissioned to shoot multiple music videos for Shatta Wale, including the recent release ‘Killa Ji Mi’, filmed in Tamale.

Speaking out on social media, Sir Choppenson claimed that despite completing over 13 videos for Shatta Wale, including the one that caught international attention and led to a collaboration with Beyoncé, he has yet to receive full payment.

He stated that the agreed amount for recent shoots was less than $5,000, but Shatta Wale had promised $15,000, which remains unpaid.

“I have been begging for my money for over a month now,” Sir Choppenson lamented. “Every time I call, there are excuses or anger from Shatta Wale.”

The video director expressed his disappointment and frustration over the situation, emphasising that he has been requesting payment for over a month.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

He described his experience of constant excuses or anger from Shatta Wale whenever he called to inquire about the payment.

The video director noted that he has made significant contributions to Shatta Wale’s career. He expressed frustration over the delayed payments despite assurances from Shatta Wale’s management.

As of now, the self-acclaimed richest musician in Ghana, Shatta Wale, has not responded to the allegations publicly.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

