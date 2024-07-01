Nigerian music video director claims 'richest man in GH' Shatta Wale owes him money

Speaking out on social media, Sir Choppenson claimed that despite completing over 13 videos for Shatta Wale, including the one that caught international attention and led to a collaboration with Beyoncé, he has yet to receive full payment.

He stated that the agreed amount for recent shoots was less than $5,000, but Shatta Wale had promised $15,000, which remains unpaid.

“I have been begging for my money for over a month now,” Sir Choppenson lamented. “Every time I call, there are excuses or anger from Shatta Wale.”

The video director expressed his disappointment and frustration over the situation, emphasising that he has been requesting payment for over a month.

The video director noted that he has made significant contributions to Shatta Wale’s career. He expressed frustration over the delayed payments despite assurances from Shatta Wale’s management.

