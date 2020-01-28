Jelani Maraj crime stems from a report that he raped his stepdaughter in 2015 when the girl was eleven years old then. The victim testified during the trial that Maraj repeatedly raped her in 2015 while her mother was at work.

According to a BBC report, she detailed that it happened up to four times a week and sometimes twice a day and her younger brother also testified in court claiming that he witnessed one of the assaults.

Prosecutors have said DNA evidence recovered from the girl’s pyjama pants was linked to the 41-year-old who was married to her mother then.

Jelani Maraj and his mother Carol Maraj

Jelani Maraj was first convicted of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment in November 2017 and yesterday, he was handed his verdict of 25 years in jail, at a New York court presided over by Judge Robert McDonald.

At the time of publishing this story, Nicky Minaj who got married recently, has not responded to her brother’s sentencing.