Nicki, on 3rd September, announced that she is retiring from music to have time to build her family. The rapper reunited with Kenneth about a year ago and according to reports, they were once lovers in Nicky’s teen ages before her fame.

Kenneth is an ex-convict who served 4 years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter in 2006. However, the rapper has looked passed his past and has decided to settle down with him.

The “Queen” rapper has never hidden her love for Kenneth as she photos of him often, telling the world how much she loves him. In a new revelation, Nicky Minaj has disclosed that it is now official.

Minaj announced the exciting news on Instagram with a video that showcased matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and black and white baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. She captioned the post “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19”.

See the post below.