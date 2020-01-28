The Kumawood actress who has also birthed a music career the past two years is not excited over Wendy Shay’s claim that she is the queen Ghana music, therefore, she has taken to social media to question who crowned the “Uber Driver” singer as the queen.

This is coming days after Wendy Shay openly requested to have a meeting with the President of Ghana at the back of her claim that she is the Queen of Ghanaian music, hence, she needs a sitdown with the President to discuss the challenges facing female musicians in the country.

READ ALSO: People with small data in 'dumsor' are always quick to insult online i Sonnie Badu jabs critics

“Dear @NAkufoAddo, we appreciate the love you’ve shown towards the creative art. I plead that as you invited the King @shattawalegh same way you can invite the Queen of Gh Music @wendyshaygh. The industry is not being fair to GH female Artist. We know you can help” Wendy tweeted.

Yaa Jackson

Yaa Jackson reacted to Wendy’s comment on the same microblogging platform where she also tweeted “So who crowned her queen of Ghana music?? Boi!🤔🙄.. I wonder why Dem dey call demma selves QUEENS!! Where my #woshposse deh!!”.

See their tweets below.