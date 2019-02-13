The Lynx Entertainment signed act who was speaking on Kumasi based radio station, Luv FM, mentioned that being famous has made him popular with the ladies as well.

According to a report by yfmghana.com, the “Wish Me Well” singer said “after fame, I haven’t had a rejection. I mean I’m Kuami Eugene. Come on I’m the rock star”.

Eugene who is said to have once dated Ghanaian-Korean model, Han Ohkhui, has also added that before his fame, he wasn’t that lucky with the girls.

“Before fame, it wasn’t good at all. I was looking at a picture of me from 10 years ago and I understand the reason why the girls didn’t like me. Enti me paa me nie?” he said.