ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr. Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest – AGN President reveals

Dorcas Agambila

National President of the Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has confirmed the death of actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Instagram/@realmribu]
John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Instagram/@realmribu]

In an Instagram post, Rollas made known that Mr Ibu “suffered a cardiac arrest”.

Recommended articles

The president also confirmed that popular Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw lost her mother on the same Saturday Mr. Ibu died.

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Instagram/@realmribu]
John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Instagram/@realmribu] Pulse Nigeria

Rollas wrote: “Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

“I announce with a deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didnt make it.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Pinterest]
John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Pinterest] Pulse List: 5 Nollywood actors who have dabbled in music Pulse Nigeria

The entertainment world was struck by a wave of shock and sadness as news emerged of the reported death of popular Nigerian actor John Okafor, widely known as Mr. Ibu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor had been battling health issues since October 2023 and had undergone multiple surgeries that led to the amputation of his leg. However, updates from his family in November indicated he was recovering.

Mr. Ibu, recognized for his comedic prowess and infectious humor, rose to prominence through his memorable performances in numerous Nollywood movies with his unique style and impeccable comic timing, he endeared himself to audiences, becoming a beloved figure in the Nigerian film industry and beyond.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana has truly become an attractive tourist destination - Akufo-Addo

Deloris Frimpong Manso

Delay details how Top Radio bosses halted her media debut, claiming they didn't know her

Diana Asamoah

I understand God better that's why my dressing has changed - Diana Asamoah says

Michy

I was depressed while dating Shatta Wale, I found myself after we broke up – Michy