Mr. Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest – AGN President reveals

The president also confirmed that popular Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw lost her mother on the same Saturday Mr. Ibu died.

Pulse Nigeria

Rollas wrote: “Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor.

“I announce with a deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didnt make it.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Pulse List: 5 Nollywood actors who have dabbled in music Pulse Nigeria

The entertainment world was struck by a wave of shock and sadness as news emerged of the reported death of popular Nigerian actor John Okafor, widely known as Mr. Ibu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor had been battling health issues since October 2023 and had undergone multiple surgeries that led to the amputation of his leg. However, updates from his family in November indicated he was recovering.