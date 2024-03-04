In an Instagram post, Rollas made known that Mr Ibu “suffered a cardiac arrest”.
Mr. Ibu suffered a cardiac arrest – AGN President reveals
National President of the Actor Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas has confirmed the death of actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu.
The president also confirmed that popular Nigerian actress, Kate Henshaw lost her mother on the same Saturday Mr. Ibu died.
Rollas wrote: “Sad Day for Actors Guild of Nigeria.
“Kate Henshaw lost her mother earlier today and Mr Ibu suffered cardiac arrest according to his manager for 24 years Mr Don Single Nwuzor.
“I announce with a deep sense of grief that Mr Ibu didnt make it.
“May his soul rest in peace.”
The entertainment world was struck by a wave of shock and sadness as news emerged of the reported death of popular Nigerian actor John Okafor, widely known as Mr. Ibu.
The actor had been battling health issues since October 2023 and had undergone multiple surgeries that led to the amputation of his leg. However, updates from his family in November indicated he was recovering.
Mr. Ibu, recognized for his comedic prowess and infectious humor, rose to prominence through his memorable performances in numerous Nollywood movies with his unique style and impeccable comic timing, he endeared himself to audiences, becoming a beloved figure in the Nigerian film industry and beyond.
