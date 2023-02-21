Not every poor person deserves your help, some can kill you - Prince David Osei advises

In a tweet, David Osei explained that some of these so-called beggars can harm the givers.

He emphasised that some of them can even kill the people who genuinely opted to help before their time, so people need to be extra careful and apply wisdom to their philanthropic deeds.

"Not every poor person deserves your help!! Be careful out there, before they kill you before your time!! #wisdom," he tweeted.

His assertion comes at a time when many people find it difficult to give because of the alleged instances that some of the beggars are agents of devil who are out to destroy people.

Other schools of thought even have it that most of the foreigners begging on the streets are doing so to raise money to sponsor terrorism operations and groups.

Prince David Osei is a famous Ghanaian actor, model, producer, director, and philanthropist.

In 2005 he joined the Ghana Movie Industry (Ghallywood) started attending movie auditions and was selected for minor roles. In 2006, Prince David Osei rose to fame after starring in the blockbuster movie “Fortune Island” which gave him an award as Best Actor of the Year in Ghana at the City People Entertainment Awards.