I forgave Kennedy Agyapong after learning we are blood relatives - Obinim

During a sermon, Obinim recounted how Agyapong consistently referred to him as a brother in media appearances, prompting him to investigate the truth behind these claims.

Pulse Ghana

"To my astonishment, I learned that Kennedy Agyapong and I are indeed blood relatives. On one occasion, he publicly referred to me as his brother, expressing regret for his actions had he known of our familial ties. This led me to inquire with my father, who confirmed our relationship, explaining that his elder brother was married to Kennedy Agyapong's mother. The news took me by surprise," Obinim shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this discovery, Obinim forgave the Assin Central MP for all the distress he had caused. He even mentioned an incident where he preemptively announced the passing of Agyapong's father, which had occurred a few months prior.

"I recall the recent passing of Kennedy Agyapong's father. I was the first to break the news, even before Kennedy himself. It was at that moment that I fully forgave him. His well-being matters to me, and we have since reconciled. Although at that time, I requested my name be removed from the obituary and funeral program," he stated.

ece-auto-gen

These comments were made as Obinim reflected on the years of accusations and torment he endured from Agyapong, who had labeled him a fraudulent man of God.

In 2020, Kennedy Agyapong launched a crusade against certain clergymen in Ghana, denouncing them as impostors and accusing them of misusing the sacred name for personal gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

He engaged in fiery debates with several pastors, including Bishop Obinim, levying a series of serious allegations against them.

Pulse Ghana

Agyapong's charges against Obinim ranged from accusations of adultery and promiscuity to money laundering and spreading doctrinal falsehoods.