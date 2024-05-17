ADVERTISEMENT
I forgave Kennedy Agyapong after learning we are blood relatives - Obinim

Dorcas Agambila

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the General Overseer of the International Godsway Church, recently revealed a surprising familial connection with his most vocal critic, Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong and Obinim
Kennedy Agyapong and Obinim

Obinim shared that this discovery led him to forgive the lawmaker, as he could not hold animosity towards his own blood

During a sermon, Obinim recounted how Agyapong consistently referred to him as a brother in media appearances, prompting him to investigate the truth behind these claims.

Bishop Daniel Obinim
Bishop Daniel Obinim Pulse Ghana

"To my astonishment, I learned that Kennedy Agyapong and I are indeed blood relatives. On one occasion, he publicly referred to me as his brother, expressing regret for his actions had he known of our familial ties. This led me to inquire with my father, who confirmed our relationship, explaining that his elder brother was married to Kennedy Agyapong's mother. The news took me by surprise," Obinim shared.

Following this discovery, Obinim forgave the Assin Central MP for all the distress he had caused. He even mentioned an incident where he preemptively announced the passing of Agyapong's father, which had occurred a few months prior.

"I recall the recent passing of Kennedy Agyapong's father. I was the first to break the news, even before Kennedy himself. It was at that moment that I fully forgave him. His well-being matters to me, and we have since reconciled. Although at that time, I requested my name be removed from the obituary and funeral program," he stated.

Bishop Daniel Obinim, owner of Obinim TV station
Bishop Daniel Obinim, owner of Obinim TV station ece-auto-gen

These comments were made as Obinim reflected on the years of accusations and torment he endured from Agyapong, who had labeled him a fraudulent man of God.

In 2020, Kennedy Agyapong launched a crusade against certain clergymen in Ghana, denouncing them as impostors and accusing them of misusing the sacred name for personal gain.

He engaged in fiery debates with several pastors, including Bishop Obinim, levying a series of serious allegations against them.

Kennedy Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

Agyapong's charges against Obinim ranged from accusations of adultery and promiscuity to money laundering and spreading doctrinal falsehoods.

As a result, Obinim was detained by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and faced charges related to the dissemination of misinformation, fraud, and falsification of documents, contravening sections 208 and 159 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

