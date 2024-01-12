Obofour and I have lost our relevance - Obinim cries over decline in membership (VIDEO)

In his account, Bishop Obinim explained that Kennedy Agyapong initiated the conflict, and initially, he underestimated the impact of the confrontation. Believing it to be a mere spiritual battle, he ignored divine warnings against the feud.

Bishop Obinim admitted, "When I assessed my strength, I could have beaten Kennedy Agyapong and still have more energy in me, but not knowing my strength had to do with spiritual strength, and he was fighting me in the physical realm where he was more fit than me."

As the clash unfolded, Bishop Obinim realized the fight extended beyond the spiritual dimension, taking a toll on his physical and legal standing. He recounted facing legal troubles with National Security, EOCO, BNI, Police CID, and SIU, being accused of money laundering and possession of someone's gold.

Reflecting on the aftermath, Bishop Obinim lamented the significant decline in his church's membership, from over 1000 to less than 200. He emphasized the importance of assessing one's strength and avoiding unnecessary conflicts.

He shared, "I used to have more than 1000 congregants, but when I met in church, I didn't even get 200 members. I wondered why I fought with him at all. That's why I am advising you all: if someone wants to fight you, assess your strength and that of the person and never try to fight."

Bishop Obinim further detailed the challenges he faced in court, including financial demands for legal representation, signaling the profound impact of the feud on his personal and professional life.

Kennedy Agyapong had previously launched a campaign against certain pastors in Ghana, accusing them of deceit and fraudulent practices. The clash with Bishop Obinim involved allegations of cheating, womanizing, money laundering, and promoting false doctrines.