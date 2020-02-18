The physically challenged singer from his hospital bed has written an emotional letter to fans and the President of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. In Ogidi Brown’s letter which is winning sympathy online, he asked for Ghanaians to celebrate him before he dies.

“Celebrate me today, talk about me today, post my picture on social media today and wish me well, pray for me everywhere, TV and Radio, I want to see this live, Don't let me die before my family will see you were a big fan,” he wrote.

Years ago, Ogidi Brown was involved in a fatal accident in Italy, which left him with a physically challenging condition that limits him to a wheelchair to commute around. The singer in his open letter also addressed dealing with his condition in the music industry and this part of his message was directed to the President.

“I've been admitted at hospital for 8days in serious condition, Mr President, Nana Akufo Addo @nakufoaddo this is Ogidibrown, a Ghanaian hiplife/highlife musician. Am the only physically challenged artiste in a wheelchair trying to build the hope of others to know disability is not an excuse,” he wrote.

Ogidi Brown and Fameye

The musician who owns the OGB Music record label, which was previously responsible for managing Fameye, continued that “Mr President my problem is Ghana music authorities are cheating me too much, I started doing music commercially from 2016 and I've invested a lot in music, but I haven't been nominated before, please I want you to reward me before I die, thank you, Mr President, thank you Ghana”

See his post below.