The Biomedical Scientist, who played a significant role in the Ghanaian entertainment space as she served as Bola Ray’s executive assistant and P.R.O for his Empire Group, the outfit behind annual Ghana Meets Naija show, died on 14th February 2020.

EIB workers and Ghanaian entertainment industry players who have ever encountered Crystal, who died at age 38, have been mourning her and now, Bola Ray, the C.E.O of the Ridge-based media house, has paid a touching tribute to his executive assistant.

Bola Ray, who on 15th February after hearing the sudden demise of Crystal, only posted a lit candle without a caption has now spoken out. Shared a picture of her this morning with a touching message of how the tragic story is a hard pill for him to swallow.

He wrote “It has taken me days to find the right words to process your exit. I have struggled to come to terms with the fact that you are no more. Valentine's Day will never be the same again, not that any other day would've sufficed. I was never ready for your exit Crystal. Nothing could have prepared me for this. I am numb and still in total disbelief. I do however know that my heart aches and that I, my family, EIB, Empire, and your countless friends have lost a real one. Yours was a life passionately and selflessly lived. Forever in our hearts.”

See his post below.