Osas Ighodaro opens up about how losing her mum changed her

Speaking on Arise TV, the actress opened up about the shift in her approach to life, which made her more free-spirited.

"I know a transition happened for me because I used to be in my head a lot and I used to worry about what people thought about me a lot. But when I went through the experience of losing my mum in 2020, I realised how much she gave to so many people and she didn't take care of herself."

She stressed that losing her mum led her to prioritise her self-expression and self-love over worrying about others' opinions. Ighodaro stated that changing her mindset also enabled her to enjoy life and what it has to offer and she has been happier since.

The actress explained, "I said 'Wait a minute? I'm not going to end up like that. I'm going to live my life and I'm going to the the best that I can be and I want to represent her legacy to the best of my abilities. It's been free since then, I've been living life and being happy and enjoying every moment; whether it's good or bad. You either learn from it or enjoy it and that's how I live my life."

"A lot of people come up to me and say 'I love your dancing,' and that's part of the freedom for me. I used to be so self-conscious before but who cares at this point, I am a thespian but I'm also someone who loves life and loves to travel and enjoy herself and dance," she concluded.