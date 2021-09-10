The Ghanaian man of God and the fetish priestess turned evangelist have been feuding on on social media for some time now. Young pastors and men believed to be affiliated to Owusu Bempah have warned Agradaa to stop insulting their boss online but she rather intensified her verbal attack on the man of God.
Owusu Bempah and armed thugs stormed Nana Agradaa’a home over social media beef (VIDEO)
Rev Owusu Bempah with some thugs have stormed the home of Nana Agradaa.
According to Nana Agradaa, who now responds to Evangelist Patricia Oduro after her infamous repentance, Rev Owusu Bempah is not a proper man of God but a hypocrite.
At the back of this back and forth online, Rev Owusu Bempah with thugs stormed the home of Nana Agradaa to face her. However, when they got to her premises, they stopped in front of her gate and dared her to come out but she refused.
Nana Agradaa rather showed on an upstairs balcony of her home to respond to them and also dared them to enter her house. According to her, they were wielding guns and knives.
During this moment, Owusu Bempah in the video above has been filmed sitting in one the cars parked in front of Agradaa’s home. Later, he came out to speak on camera as to why he was there. Watch the video below.
