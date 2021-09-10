Owusu Bempah and armed thugs stormed Nana Agradaa’a home over social media beef (VIDEO)

According to Nana Agradaa, who now responds to Evangelist Patricia Oduro after her infamous repentance, Rev Owusu Bempah is not a proper man of God but a hypocrite.

Pulse Ghana

At the back of this back and forth online, Rev Owusu Bempah with thugs stormed the home of Nana Agradaa to face her. However, when they got to her premises, they stopped in front of her gate and dared her to come out but she refused.

Nana Agradaa rather showed on an upstairs balcony of her home to respond to them and also dared them to enter her house. According to her, they were wielding guns and knives.