I don't think Ghanaians have reached Grammy level yet – Pappy Kojo says

"I didn’t even know Ghanaians have reached where we get nominated for Grammys, I don’t know. I’m just saying because you know when it comes to Grammys it’s always Nigerians, they always mention Nigerians, I don’t even know Ghanaians it’s our turn," remarked Pappy Kojo during the interview.

The rapper went on to make a bold statement, suggesting that the Grammy Awards have historically been dominated by Nigerians. He expressed skepticism about Ghanaians making an impact in the Grammy nominations, stating, "Let’s be honest, I didn’t know because it’s been the Nigerians, for the past I don’t know when, and I didn’t know that it’s our turn."

Furthermore, Pappy Kojo clarified his previous statement about winning a Grammy for Ghana, explaining that he, being of Italian descent with a Ghanaian mother, intended to do it for his mom and not as a representation for the entire Ghanaian community.

