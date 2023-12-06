In an interview on Ameyaw TV, Pappy Kojo shared his surprise at the idea that Ghanaian artists were at a stage of being considered for Grammy nominations.
I don't think Ghanaians have reached Grammy level yet – Pappy Kojo says
Ghanaian rapper, Pappy Kojo, stirred controversy with his recent statement on the Grammy Awards, expressing unawareness of Ghanaians filing for Grammy nominations.
"I didn’t even know Ghanaians have reached where we get nominated for Grammys, I don’t know. I’m just saying because you know when it comes to Grammys it’s always Nigerians, they always mention Nigerians, I don’t even know Ghanaians it’s our turn," remarked Pappy Kojo during the interview.
The rapper went on to make a bold statement, suggesting that the Grammy Awards have historically been dominated by Nigerians. He expressed skepticism about Ghanaians making an impact in the Grammy nominations, stating, "Let’s be honest, I didn’t know because it’s been the Nigerians, for the past I don’t know when, and I didn’t know that it’s our turn."
Furthermore, Pappy Kojo clarified his previous statement about winning a Grammy for Ghana, explaining that he, being of Italian descent with a Ghanaian mother, intended to do it for his mom and not as a representation for the entire Ghanaian community.
The rapper's remarks have sparked discussions and debates within the music industry and among fans, with some expressing disagreement with his views on the Grammy Awards
