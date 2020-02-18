Following the report of a video in which the founder and leader of Power Worship International revealed in 2019 about how beautiful Tracy’s marriage will be, a report is being circulated that her mother informed the prophet about whom her daughter was dating before he publicly called the girl to fake the prophesy.

However, a subordinate pastor of Prophet Daniel Amoateng, who spoke with Owen Ghana on a condition of anonymity debunked the report.

He said the man of God was not aware of whom Tracy was dating and he didn’t even know the young woman or her mum before he made the prophecy.

According to him, the prophecy came out on the first day that Tracy visited the church of Prophet Amoateng.

The anonymous pastor implored Ghanaians and naysayers to glorify God instead of falsifying what He revealed to his servant.