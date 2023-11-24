Prophet Kumchacha details why Bawumia can't win 2024 elections and it's not a prophecy

Kumchacha accused Dr. Bawumia of failing to excel in his role, despite being vocal about the non-performance of John Mahama when he was the vice president during the late John Evans Atta-Mills administration.

Pulse Ghana

Kumchacha expressed disappointment in Dr. Bawumia's inability to address the economic challenges facing Ghanaians and accused him of not providing effective solutions to the crisis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pastor asserted that Dr. Bawumia's chances of winning the 2024 general elections are slim due to his perceived failure as vice president.

In a video shared online, Kumchacha remarked, "As for Dr. Bawumia, I always say that he is nobody. Is he not the one who, when Mahama was vice president to the late John Evans Atta-Mills and wanted to become president, told him to help the government with his ideas instead of waiting to become president?

So in this case, if Dr. Bawumia too has ideas and knowledge to help the development of the country, why didn’t he help Akufo-Addo’s government to save the nation from the economic crisis?"

Pulse Ghana

He continued to criticize the government's handling of economic issues, particularly pointing out the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the exchange rate. Kumchacha concluded by stating that the NPP has little chance of winning the 2024 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT