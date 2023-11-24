ADVERTISEMENT
Prophet Kumchacha details why Bawumia can't win 2024 elections and it's not a prophecy

Selorm Tali

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has launched a strong criticism against Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, questioning his performance in government.

Prophet Kumchacha's assertion is not a prophecy as noted of most Ghanaian Prophets who weigh in on Ghanaian politics from the back of the pulpit. According to Kumchacha, he is speaking from common sense and observation.

Kumchacha accused Dr. Bawumia of failing to excel in his role, despite being vocal about the non-performance of John Mahama when he was the vice president during the late John Evans Atta-Mills administration.

Kumchacha expressed disappointment in Dr. Bawumia's inability to address the economic challenges facing Ghanaians and accused him of not providing effective solutions to the crisis.

The pastor asserted that Dr. Bawumia's chances of winning the 2024 general elections are slim due to his perceived failure as vice president.

In a video shared online, Kumchacha remarked, "As for Dr. Bawumia, I always say that he is nobody. Is he not the one who, when Mahama was vice president to the late John Evans Atta-Mills and wanted to become president, told him to help the government with his ideas instead of waiting to become president?

So in this case, if Dr. Bawumia too has ideas and knowledge to help the development of the country, why didn’t he help Akufo-Addo’s government to save the nation from the economic crisis?"

He continued to criticize the government's handling of economic issues, particularly pointing out the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the exchange rate. Kumchacha concluded by stating that the NPP has little chance of winning the 2024 elections.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, currently the Vice President, is vying for the presidency and has been selected as the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP). His main competitor is John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

