Prophet Kumchacha rains curses on pastors who 'squandered' National Cathedral money

“Any pastor who is involved in the construction of the National Cathedral and has squandered some of the money that was supposed to be used for the project, I rain curses on you. May any pastor involved in wasting the money lose his or her anointing. May God punish the person, and may the person also face a series of disgrace. The person would also suffer till death.”

He continued, “Any pastor involved would use all the money he or she has to cure sickness until the person dies. May the person also die as a result of a car accident. The children of the pastors involved would also suffer, and the family members would suffer heavily,” he declared.

Prophet Kumchacha went on to warn that anyone attempting to reverse the curses he had invoked upon these pastors who he claims have squandered the $58 million allocated for the National Cathedral would also meet misfortune.

“Anyone who doesn’t do his work well and is part of those squandering the money, if such a person tries to seek healing somewhere and anyone who would try to cure such a person from the curses should also faint and die. May any doctor who tries to cure diseases from any of these people also get some of the diseases. May all of the curses come to pass,” he added.

Background

Some pastors involved in the oversight of the National Cathedral's construction have withdrawn from its Board of Directors.

In August 2022, the Founder of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, resigned from the Cathedral's Board of Trustees without providing a specific reason for his departure.