Kumchacha bemoans low church offerings, blames Akufo-Addo and Bawumia

He emphasised that the responsibility for the low offerings does not lie solely with the church members. Instead, he pointed to the economic challenges facing the country under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Kumchacha, these economic hardships have made it difficult for people to contribute generously to the church.

"Today, 28th July 2024, the collection didn’t come at all; you have just coins in the offering bowl. With all these coins, how will the work of God progress? But I don’t blame you; I blame Nana Addo and Bawumia. Come and look inside the offering bowl, made up of coins. The papers in it are not a lot, and I will blame Nana Addo and Bawumia," Kumchacha stated.

He further criticised mothers who leave the service to breastfeed their children during the offering time, warning that such actions would negatively impact the church.

Kumchacha’s remarks have sparked reactions on social media, with users criticising his leadership.

One user, Fixon Dennis, commented, "You decided to do a content boss. There’s no one sitting there."

Another user, @Dawson_Blaud, added, "He got no people winning new souls so how do you get plenty offertory? Your job as a pastor is to teach the word of God to the extent that people would love to join you in the ministry. He should come out and tell us how many people he has made pastors or evangelists. Joke."

@longlyf also questioned the credibility of the video "If you’re a physics student, nobody should tell you that the church is empty. Listen to the echo; the sound waves bouncing back tell you about the emptiness within. a testament to an unoccupied space."

As the country grapples with inflation and other financial pressures, religious leaders are calling for more support from the government to alleviate the burden on citizens.