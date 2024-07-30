God can make something new out of a country with many failures - Mensa Otabil

In his sermon titled "The God of All Creation," based on Isaiah 45:18, Pastor Otabil emphasised God's ability to renew and remake.

"God can make things; He is a maker. He can take something old and create something new from it," he proclaimed. "This gives me confidence that God can take an old person and do something new with them. He can take a family that is disregarded and do something new with that family."

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Otabil extended this message of hope to entire nations and continents. "God can take a country in a cycle of repeated failure and do something new with it. He can take a continent committed to self-defeat and create something new out of it. That is why I am fully persuaded that there is hope for Africa because I serve a God who can take the old and, out of the old, create something new," he asserted.

He drew parallels to the biblical story of Jeremiah at the potter's house, where God speaks of reshaping marred clay into something valuable. "God is the only one who can make things in both the natural and spiritual worlds," Pastor Otabil reminded the congregation.

The Greater Works conference, running from Monday, 29 July 2024, through Friday, 2 August 2024 at the ICGC Christ Temple East, coincides with the conclusion of ICGC's global fasting and prayer period, known as the 40 Days of Power.