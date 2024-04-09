Those running to Europe are entering a sinking ship - Mensa Otabil warns

Addressing his congregation, Otabil emphasized a significant reversal in the dissemination of Christianity.

Read also : Mistrust and suspicion keep us from development - Mensa Otabil

He said Europe once the epicenter of Christianity, is now experiencing a phenomenon of 'reverse evangelization,' with Africa emerging as the new hub of spreading the Gospel"

ADVERTISEMENT

"We in Africa have become mostly those who have the Gospel, and they in Europe have become those who don't have the Gospel.

So those who brought us the Gospel are now empty of the Gospel so there is reverse evangelization taking place all over the world from Africa to the rest of the world, it is no longer from Europe to Africa . It's now Africa to the world because Europe has become post-Christian . Until probably about the last 60 -50 years, Europe was the main center of Christianity, that is how all the main Christian ideas came about "

Pulse Ghana

Drawing parallels to biblical warnings, Otabil cautioned against forgetting one's spiritual foundations in times of prosperity. According to him the European countries are forgetting the foundation of their success which will lead to their downfall.

He described Europe as a "sinking ship" that is at the verge of destruction.

ADVERTISEMENT

"God also warned the Israelites, remember when you are wealthy and strong you do not forget the Lord your God .

They have forgotten the God who made them who they are and if you look at the Global world, Europe, and the Western world, they are going down very fast. Those of you who are running there, are running into a sinking ship . It's going down, I mean it is just a matter of time

Predicting the demise of Western dominance, Otabil attributed it to what he termed "apostasy" – a departure from religious belief. "Civilization, as we perceive it, is not the solution; rather, it's the source of their downfall.

"America will not be the superpower again, and Europe will not be the superpower again.

They are just going down and the main reason is they have forgotten the source of their help. We think that it is civilization, but the Bible calls it apostasy"

ADVERTISEMENT

Otabil further urged a reimagining of missionary efforts, according to him Africans now have to spread Christianity to the rest of the world

"So when we think about the Gospel, we don't think about people bringing the Gospel to Africa, we are thinking of Africa taking the Gospel to the rest of the world...When Jesus said go to the nations he meant every group of people who do not know the Gospel, go to them"