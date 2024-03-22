Ghana's economy soars to GH₵841bn in 2023: Services sector dominate

Future Outlook: Government Projects Economy to Exceed GH₵1tn in 2024

Government projections anticipate further economic growth, aiming for Ghana's economy to surpass the GH₵1 trillion mark in 2024.

Despite a slight dip from 2022, the economy recorded a cumulative growth rate of 2.9% in 2023, with the fourth quarter standing out at 3.8%.

The service sector led the annual growth with a rate of 5.5%, while industry contracted. Agriculture remained steady.

Sub-sector Trends: Four Key Sub-sectors Contribute Over 50% to GDP

A notable trend emerged with four sub-sectors—crops, trade and repair of vehicles, household goods; mining and quarrying; and manufacturing—contributing over 50% to Ghana's GDP, indicating sustained growth over the years.