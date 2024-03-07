ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

People come to church and watch pornography on their phones - Prophet Kumchacha laments

Dorcas Agambila

Founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministry, Prophet Nicholas Osei, also known as Kumchacha, has expressed concern about the widespread use of phones in churches, highlighting a disturbing trend of pornography consumption during church services.

Kumchacha
Kumchacha

Prophet Kumchacha expressed his dismay during a recent appearance on Accra-based OKAY FM, where he lamented the diminishing presence of physical Bibles in favour of smartphones among congregants, a shift he says has inadvertently facilitated access to explicit content.

Recommended articles

Kumchacha
Kumchacha Pulse Ghana

He said: "Now people don’t come to church with Bibles. All they come along with is their phones. You’ll be shocked to note that while you ask for quotations, people will be watching pornography on their phones," Kumchacha said.

He emphasised the need for vigilance and discernment among worshippers, cautioning against the temptation to engage in activities inconsistent with the sanctity of the church environment.

ADVERTISEMENT
Prophet Kumchacha
Prophet Kumchacha Prophet Kumchacha Pulse Ghana

While recognising the advancements of the modern world, he emphasised the importance of upholding moral standards and preserving the sacredness of religious gatherings.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Michy

I was depressed while dating Shatta Wale, I found myself after we broke up – Michy

Sarkodie and Tracy are officially married

Celebrating Love: 10 most popular Ghanaian and Nigerian celebrity weddings

Moses Bliss and his wife Marie [Instagram/ Moses Bliss]

Marie Wiseborn embraces new identity; adopts husband’s surname across social media

STONEBWOY

There are no skeletons in my closet - Stonebwoy