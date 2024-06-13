Prophet Oduro blasts pastors for praying for Bawumia: 'Tell me envelopes didn't fly'

Prophet Oduro's rebuke comes in the wake of a viral video showing Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia being prayed for during a church visit, where hands were laid on him in a bid for divine favour to secure his presidential aspirations. According to Oduro, such acts are a blatant misuse of religious authority and an inappropriate foray into political partisanship.
In a fiery sermon, Prophet Kofi Oduro, the head pastor of Alabaster International Ministries, has openly criticised fellow clergymen for what he terms as ‘selling the grace’ by praying for political flagbearers to win the upcoming December presidential election.
“I saw a footage where some of our brothers and sisters were praying for the vice president to become the next president of Ghana. What a shock! Preachers, I call you to order. Don’t compromise the dignity and the glory of God,” Oduro declared passionately to his congregation. “As representatives of God, you shouldn’t take sides or support one candidate over the other. That is not the spirit of God. We can only offer advice, but we shouldn’t pray for you to become the next president.”
Prophet Oduro expressed his dismay at what he perceived as an erosion of the sacred duty of pastors to remain neutral in political matters and to speak truth to power without fear or favour. He suggested that financial incentives might be influencing such prayers, saying, “I wondered if ‘envelopes were not flying for those prayers’,” hinting at possible monetary inducements behind the scenes.
In a bold challenge, Oduro invited both Vice President Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to visit his church. He vowed to confront them with the "undiluted truth" without succumbing to sycophancy.
The upcoming presidential election has heightened political activities, with both Bawumia and Mahama actively touring the country to garner support. Oduro’s comments add a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse, highlighting the contentious role of religious figures in the electoral process.
As the nation braces for the December elections, Prophet Oduro's call for clerical impartiality and integrity resonates strongly, reminding religious leaders of their paramount duty to uphold divine principles over political affiliations.