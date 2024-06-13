Prophet Oduro blasts pastors for praying for Bawumia: 'Tell me envelopes didn't fly'

“I saw a footage where some of our brothers and sisters were praying for the vice president to become the next president of Ghana. What a shock! Preachers, I call you to order. Don’t compromise the dignity and the glory of God,” Oduro declared passionately to his congregation. “As representatives of God, you shouldn’t take sides or support one candidate over the other. That is not the spirit of God. We can only offer advice, but we shouldn’t pray for you to become the next president.”

Prophet Oduro expressed his dismay at what he perceived as an erosion of the sacred duty of pastors to remain neutral in political matters and to speak truth to power without fear or favour. He suggested that financial incentives might be influencing such prayers, saying, “I wondered if ‘envelopes were not flying for those prayers’,” hinting at possible monetary inducements behind the scenes.

In a bold challenge, Oduro invited both Vice President Bawumia and John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to visit his church. He vowed to confront them with the "undiluted truth" without succumbing to sycophancy.

The upcoming presidential election has heightened political activities, with both Bawumia and Mahama actively touring the country to garner support. Oduro’s comments add a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse, highlighting the contentious role of religious figures in the electoral process.