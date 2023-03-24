Prove critics wrong – McBrown advises Medikal and Fella amid breakup claims

The AMG rapper, during two separate conversations with 3FM’’s Giovanni and HitzFM’s had been placed on the ‘hot seat’ and made to address claims of his purportedly failed marriage.

The rapper debunked rumours saying that his wife, Fella Makafui, has okayed his new working relationship with Sister Derby.

When asked if the couple were still together as husband and wife, as Ghanaians on social media have taken notice of the absence of Medikal's wedding ring on his finger.

In response, Medikal asserted that he does not need his wedding ring to authenticate his marriage. He claimed that a wedding ring is like a wrist watch - an accessory that can be removed at will.

"Since we got married, I've never worn my ring in any of the pictures. Even if I wear it, I will not wear it all the time. It's like a watch. You don't wear it all the time. So, not wearing it doesn't mean something is going on, we (he and his wife) are not at loggerheads, neither is our marriage shaky."

However, reacting to Medikal’s answers to the query, Nana Ama McBrown has advised the rapper and his wife to manage their situation at their own pace and timing.

Sharing excerpts of an OnuaTV news bulletin on Snapchat, with focus on the part where Medikal and Fella Makafui’s marriage was been discussed, McBrown said,

“As for this work, whatever you do, they will still talk about you. So, just take it slow and prove them wrong.”

