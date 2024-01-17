Quinta Brunson makes history as 1st Black woman to win Emmy Best Comedic Actress in 40 years

During her emotional acceptance speech, Brunson, clutching her statuette, expressed her deep love for the comedic art form. "I love making 'Abbott Elementary' so much, and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy," she said, fighting through tears. Grateful for the honor, she added, "I am so happy to be able to get this."

Brunson extended her appreciation to her "entire family," her husband, and the cast of "Abbott Elementary." Notably, this achievement marked her second Emmy win, as she previously received the award in 2022 for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for her contributions to "Abbott."

In addition to her recent win, Brunson is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the 75th Emmy Awards for her hosting role on "Saturday Night Live." Furthermore, "Abbott Elementary" is nominated for an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy.

