The award recognized Brunson's outstanding performance in the ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary," a show she not only starred in but also created and contributed to as a writer.
Quinta Brunson makes history as 1st Black woman to win Emmy Best Comedic Actress in 40 years
Quinta Brunson has made history by winning an Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy Series, marking the first time a Black actress has claimed this category since Isabel Sanford of "The Jeffersons" in 1981.
Recommended articles
During her emotional acceptance speech, Brunson, clutching her statuette, expressed her deep love for the comedic art form. "I love making 'Abbott Elementary' so much, and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy," she said, fighting through tears. Grateful for the honor, she added, "I am so happy to be able to get this."
Brunson extended her appreciation to her "entire family," her husband, and the cast of "Abbott Elementary." Notably, this achievement marked her second Emmy win, as she previously received the award in 2022 for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for her contributions to "Abbott."
In addition to her recent win, Brunson is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series at the 75th Emmy Awards for her hosting role on "Saturday Night Live." Furthermore, "Abbott Elementary" is nominated for an Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy.
"Abbott Elementary" stands out as a workplace comedy that follows a group of teachers in a Philadelphia public school navigating challenges and striving for student success despite limited resources.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh