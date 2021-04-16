RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Reggie Rockstone in tears over Akuapem Poloo's 90 days sentence over nude photo

Selorm Tali

Reggie Rockstone has broken down over the sentencing of Akuapem Poloo.

The Ghana actress has been sentenced to 90 days in prison by an Accra Circuit Court today, Friday, April 16, 2021, over the nude photo she posted with her son in 2020 June.

She was charged for publication of obscene material counts of engaging in domestic violence, a conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracts or is likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

Commenting on her sentencing, Reggie Rockstone who broke down in an emotional video said "I was really praying for that girl, you guys don't even understand how this sh*t feels, it rough out here, that girl trying, I got daughters she doesn't deserve a day away from her son".

He continued that "it's rough out here for the sisters, you see these kids out here on the streets begging ... I was on Twitter cussing everyone but forget about the old man and have some empathy".

Hear more from him in the video below.

