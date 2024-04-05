ADVERTISEMENT
'Talent isn't enough' - Richie Mensah explains why some talented artistes fail

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian music producer Richie Mensah shared his perspective on why talent alone isn't sufficient for success in the music industry.

Richie Mensah

According to him, while talent is crucial, it is not the only ingredient for success.

Mensah, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and MzVee, highlighted four key elements that he believes are essential for success.

He mentioned discipline, marketability, business sense, and industry knowledge. He stressed that these factors often play a more significant role than talent alone.

In a Titok video, Richie explained that many talented artists fail because they lack these essential skills.

He noted that an estimated 80% of talented artists do not achieve the success they aspire to, often due to a lack of understanding of the business side of the industry.

He mentioned that music was like any other business and should be treated as such. In the comments section of the Lynx Entertainment CEO's video, netizens had varying opinions on the matter.

