'Talent isn't enough' - Richie Mensah explains why some talented artistes fail

Mensah, who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, like Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and MzVee, highlighted four key elements that he believes are essential for success.

He mentioned discipline, marketability, business sense, and industry knowledge. He stressed that these factors often play a more significant role than talent alone.

In a Titok video, Richie explained that many talented artists fail because they lack these essential skills.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that an estimated 80% of talented artists do not achieve the success they aspire to, often due to a lack of understanding of the business side of the industry.