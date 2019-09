The popstar whilst on a car trip and listening to some songs requested her guard to play her Burna Boy’s “Ye” song. The security guard appeared to not know the song and Rihanna didn’t take it lightly.

“When you going to play that Burna Boy? You must to play a Burna Boy … it’s called Ye, Y.E hurry up now, thank God you are security and not a D.J ” she said and later, the song was played for her and she couldn’t hold herself whilst jamming to it.

Watch the video below.