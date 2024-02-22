In a statement released by her legal representatives, they acknowledged that Hajia 4Reall had pleaded guilty to receiving fraud proceeds from romance scams, taking responsibility for offenses committed in 2019. The legal team emphasized that the actions from that time do not define who she is today.
Romance Scam: Hajia4 Real says 'guilty plea doesn't define her' ahead of her sentencing
Ghanaian socialite and influencer, Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia 4Reall, along with her legal team, has responded to the recent court ruling related to her case at the Southern District of New York.
The court ruling, as detailed in a statement by Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, outlined Mona Faiz Montrage's guilty plea to conspiracy to receive stolen money in connection to romance scams. The statement highlighted the harm caused to vulnerable, older individuals who were victims of romance scams orchestrated by a criminal enterprise based in West Africa.
The court documents revealed that Mona Faiz Montrage, known for her influencer status on Instagram as "Hajia4Reall," received money from several victims of romance frauds orchestrated by the criminal enterprise. The false pretenses used to induce victims included fictitious payments related to transporting gold, resolving fake FBI investigations, and assisting a fabricated U.S. Army officer in receiving funds.
Montrage admitted guilt to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money, with a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The court also stipulated that she pays forfeiture in the amount of $2,164,758.41 and makes restitution in the same amount. The sentencing is scheduled to be carried out by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty.
The statement from Hajia 4Reall's legal team reiterated that, regardless of the court's decision, the influencer remains committed to her present self and emphasized the importance of not letting past actions define her character today.
