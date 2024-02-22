Romance Scam: Hajia4 Real says 'guilty plea doesn't define her' ahead of her sentencing

The court ruling, as detailed in a statement by Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, outlined Mona Faiz Montrage's guilty plea to conspiracy to receive stolen money in connection to romance scams. The statement highlighted the harm caused to vulnerable, older individuals who were victims of romance scams orchestrated by a criminal enterprise based in West Africa.

The court documents revealed that Mona Faiz Montrage, known for her influencer status on Instagram as "Hajia4Reall," received money from several victims of romance frauds orchestrated by the criminal enterprise. The false pretenses used to induce victims included fictitious payments related to transporting gold, resolving fake FBI investigations, and assisting a fabricated U.S. Army officer in receiving funds.

Montrage admitted guilt to one count of conspiring to receive stolen money, with a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The court also stipulated that she pays forfeiture in the amount of $2,164,758.41 and makes restitution in the same amount. The sentencing is scheduled to be carried out by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty.

ADVERTISEMENT