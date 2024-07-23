'Ronaldo nware yet nso Kojo ak)gye Bosia' - Strongman jabs at men borrowing to marry

Strongman quoted the tweet with "Ronaldo nware yet nso Kojo ak)gye Bosia de k) ware on Saturday," which translates to "Ronaldo weds yet Kojo is still chasing women to marry on Saturday."

The statement suggests that while the renowned footballer Cristiano Ronaldo who has five children with Georgina Rodriguez, has not made any plans to marry, but 'Kojo' is out there looking for a loan to marry this Saturday.

This analogy has sparked many conversations online, with fans speculating about the reasons behind Strongman's jab.

Strongman, known for his lyrical prowess and straightforwardness, did not hold back in expressing his thoughts. While some fans support Strongman's stance, others believe that personal matters should remain private and not be used for public ridicule.

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo isn't shy when it comes to expressing his love for his longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and their growing family.

The couple have been dating since 2017 after meeting at the Gucci store where Rodriguez once worked. Both Ronaldo and Rodriguez share their love for one another on social media often, in addition to providing glimpses into their family life.

Today, the soccer superstar and the Spanish model make a wonderful home, sharing five kids and supporting each other’s promising ventures.

