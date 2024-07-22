'My new baby' - Afua sing-a-thon flaunts newly acquired over GHS 500k Ford F150

In the video, she slayed in an olive-green blazer and shorts of the same colour. To cover up, she wore a white inner. The GWR Sing-a-thon star completed her look by wearing sneakers.
Afua Asantewaa, known for her GWR sing-a-thon attempt has added another new luxury vehicle to her collection.
She climbed into the driver's seat of the luxury car, sat in it, buckled up her seat belt, and drove off from the compound of a plush residence.
According to the official Ford website, the price of the Ford F150 starts at $36,965 (GH¢569,976.64) and takes up to six people.
Meanwhile, many other Ghanaian celebrities have also bragged about owning the same car. In 2023, Ghanaian designer Osebo the Zaraman said that he only used his Ford F150 to transport items for donation.
Additionally, comedian Watabombshell, in a video he posted on his Instagram page in April 2024, showed off his Ford F150.
Ghana's Afua Asantewaa failed in her attempt to break the longest singing marathon record she attempted in December 2023. According to GWR in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), despite the setback, they hope she makes another attempt.
"We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans… We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," they noted. They added that the money Afua Asantewaa’s team paid for a priority review has been refunded.
Afua Asantewaa, in December 2023, took on the challenge to beat the existing record, which stands at 105 hours set in 2012.
Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon which began at midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and ended at 7:00 am on December 29, 2023. At the time she ended her record attempt on Friday morning, the young woman had sung for five days, six hours, and 55 minutes.