'My new baby' - Afua sing-a-thon flaunts newly acquired over GHS 500k Ford F150

She climbed into the driver's seat of the luxury car, sat in it, buckled up her seat belt, and drove off from the compound of a plush residence.

According to the official Ford website, the price of the Ford F150 starts at $36,965 (GH¢569,976.64) and takes up to six people.

Meanwhile, many other Ghanaian celebrities have also bragged about owning the same car. In 2023, Ghanaian designer Osebo the Zaraman said that he only used his Ford F150 to transport items for donation.

Additionally, comedian Watabombshell, in a video he posted on his Instagram page in April 2024, showed off his Ford F150.

Ghana's Afua Asantewaa failed in her attempt to break the longest singing marathon record she attempted in December 2023. According to GWR in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), despite the setback, they hope she makes another attempt.

"We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans… We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," they noted. They added that the money Afua Asantewaa’s team paid for a priority review has been refunded.

Afua Asantewaa, in December 2023, took on the challenge to beat the existing record, which stands at 105 hours set in 2012.