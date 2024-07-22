ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'My new baby' - Afua sing-a-thon flaunts newly acquired over GHS 500k Ford F150

Dorcas Agambila

Afua Asantewaa, known for her GWR sing-a-thon attempt has added another new luxury vehicle to her collection.

Afua Asantewaa Buys New Ford F150
Afua Asantewaa Buys New Ford F150

In the video, she slayed in an olive-green blazer and shorts of the same colour. To cover up, she wore a white inner. The GWR Sing-a-thon star completed her look by wearing sneakers.

Recommended articles

She climbed into the driver's seat of the luxury car, sat in it, buckled up her seat belt, and drove off from the compound of a plush residence.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon
Afua Asantewaa Singathon Afua Asantewaa Singathon Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, many other Ghanaian celebrities have also bragged about owning the same car. In 2023, Ghanaian designer Osebo the Zaraman said that he only used his Ford F150 to transport items for donation.

Additionally, comedian Watabombshell, in a video he posted on his Instagram page in April 2024, showed off his Ford F150.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum Pulse Ghana

Ghana's Afua Asantewaa failed in her attempt to break the longest singing marathon record she attempted in December 2023. According to GWR in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), despite the setback, they hope she makes another attempt.

"We’ve seen how inspirational it has been for her fans… We wish Afua the best of luck with any future record attempts," they noted. They added that the money Afua Asantewaa’s team paid for a priority review has been refunded.

ADVERTISEMENT
Afua Asantewaa's Singathon currently underway
Afua Asantewaa's Singathon currently underway Pulse Ghana

Afua Asantewaa, in December 2023, took on the challenge to beat the existing record, which stands at 105 hours set in 2012.

Asantewaa endured a five-day singing marathon which began at midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023, and ended at 7:00 am on December 29, 2023. At the time she ended her record attempt on Friday morning, the young woman had sung for five days, six hours, and 55 minutes.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Plus and Akosua Vee

My esteemed husband did not have any extra marital affair - A Plus' wife clarifies

Lydia Forson and Sarkodie

Sarkodie, Lydia Forson want man arrested for bragging about sex with minor

Nana Aba Anamoah

Give them the entire area's chores - Nana Aba slams politicians campaign tactics

Simi [Instagram/Symplysimi]

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi