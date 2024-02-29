The journalist, event organizer, and entrepreneur clarifies that she was already famous before the singing marathon held from December 24-29, 2023, at Akwaaba Village, Airport, Accra.
Even before sing-a-thon, I was already famous; it only exposed me more - Afua Asantewaa
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, despite acknowledging that her Sing-A-Thon attempt for a Guinness World Record opened doors of opportunity, has emphasized that fame was not the primary motive.
In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on February 26, Afua Asantewaa asserts that Sing-A-Thon aimed to promote Ghanaian songs globally.
“First of all, Sing-A-Thon was not for fame because I already had it. I meet celebrities all the time and all those who passed through the Akwaaba Village during my singing marathon were people I encounter often.
“I am a journalist and I have interviewed almost all the actors, musicians and celebs who came to show me love at the Akwaaba Village, so it is not like I was seeing them for the first time.
“Although I will not rule out the fact that Sing-A-Thon made a lot more people know about me, I was famous in my own way”, she remarked.
She stated that her aim for embarking on her Sing-A-Thon project was to push Ghanaian songs and she was glad she was able to achieve that even though she couldn’t break and set a new GWR.
“At the end of the day, I was able to make Ghanaian songs popular worldwide because this was a global thing. So many people outside this country started paying attention to our songs after my Sing-A-Thon and it is a plus for the nation, in fact, for all of us” she added.
While the attempt may have enhanced her visibility, she maintains that fame was not the sole driver behind the project, citing her pre-existing celebrity status.
