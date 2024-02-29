Even before sing-a-thon, I was already famous; it only exposed me more - Afua Asantewaa

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz on February 26, Afua Asantewaa asserts that Sing-A-Thon aimed to promote Ghanaian songs globally.

“First of all, Sing-A-Thon was not for fame because I already had it. I meet celebrities all the time and all those who passed through the Akwaaba Village during my singing marathon were people I encounter often.

“I am a journalist and I have interviewed almost all the actors, musicians and celebs who came to show me love at the Akwaaba Village, so it is not like I was seeing them for the first time.

“Although I will not rule out the fact that Sing-A-Thon made a lot more people know about me, I was famous in my own way”, she remarked.

She stated that her aim for embarking on her Sing-A-Thon project was to push Ghanaian songs and she was glad she was able to achieve that even though she couldn’t break and set a new GWR.

“At the end of the day, I was able to make Ghanaian songs popular worldwide because this was a global thing. So many people outside this country started paying attention to our songs after my Sing-A-Thon and it is a plus for the nation, in fact, for all of us” she added.

