Sarkodie embarks on press tour in Nigeria (PHOTOS)

Sarkodie and his team arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday, August 18, and has already been granted two interviews; one on Hip TV and another on City FM.

It is unclear how long he will stay in Nigerian, however, studying the pattern of his Nigerian press tours, he will spend a week or two.

After releasing the album on July 30, 2021, the two-time BET Award-winner spent two weeks granting interviews on radio and TV stations in Ghana. This is part of his norm; he does this anytime he releases a new project.

Meanwhile, radio pundit Prince Tsegah has told Obibini to learn a ‘thing or two’ from Sarkodie if he wants to break through the mainstream market and cross over.

He made this comment after Obibini named his top five Ghanaian rappers without Sarkodie.

“I if you are not listening to Sarkodie – who is one of the commercially viable rappers in Ghana today, making waves, money and commanding the market – you will fall short of these antics to get to where he has gotten to,” Prince Tsegah said on Hitz FM this week.

He said Obibini isn’t wrong for exempting Sarkodie from his list, but he should learn a few things from Sarkodie if he wants to make it in the music industry.