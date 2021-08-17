‘Learn from Sarkodie if you want to get there’ - Prince Tsegah advises Obibini

He was criticised by fans of Sarkodie and subsequently branded as a hater for excluding the two-time BET Award-winner from his list.

Prince Tsegah, who is a regular pundit on Hitz FM, also criticised Obibini’s list but was slammed by the Zylofon Music label signee.

Rapper Sarkodie Pulse Ghana

The two finally came face-to-face today on Hitz FM where they cleared their issues.

“It looks like people took my take on your top five rapper list out of context,” Prince Tsegah said. “I was trying to put meaning to you having that top five list.”

“I if you are not listening to Sarkodie – who is one of the commercially viable rappers in Ghana today, making waves, money and commanding the market – you will fall short of these antics to get to where he has gotten to,” he said.

Obibini immediately rebutted, saying a lot of people won’t list Drake in their top rappers list because he can’t stand some rappers in a lyrical battle.

“A lot of people won't put Drake in their top five. Not because he is selling, but there are many aspects to hip-hop. Even in the lyrical battle, there are a lot of people who are not musicians but will kill your favourite rappers,” Obibini said.

Obibini Pulse Ghana

Prince Tsegah responded to his statement, saying he is not wrong, but he should learn a few things from Sarkodie if he wants to make it in the music industry.

“Obibini, clearly, I wasn't saying that you should put Sarkodie in your top five. I was looking at the market. He has won awards, he has been there and in Ghana, you can't talk about rappers without him. It's not possible. I thought you wanted attention, honestly. I believe that if you really want to be there, be up where he is. When you go to Rome, you do what the Romans do. Pick a thing or two from him. It's going to help you because you are a good rapper. Honestly, I didn't know you could rap that much until your beef with Amerado. Your diction is good,” he stated.

Obibini was quick to point out that he has no hate for Sarkodie.