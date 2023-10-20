SDA doesn't help its musicians in the church; Great Ampong recounts painful ordeal

Asked if its true that the church doesn't support musicians who are members of the church, he said “Don’t even talk about it I know how the church handles musicians".

"They don’t know anything like they are planning something for a musician, it has never been done. I'm not saying the church should help me. I have family and friends and God won’t let me be disgraced.

“I was thinking that since the church has a school and a university, and musicians like Mark Anim Wirenkyi, and Kyei Baffour even trained me, the church could even award a scholarship to the children of these personalities who have helped the church but that is not the case,” he stated.

Sharing his personal encounter, Great Ampong revealed that the church even failed to support him in growing a church he established in a rural area.

“I have even established SDA churches in some rural areas, the place is called Gomoa Ahyiam. After ministering to them we were out of funds so we sent someone to tell the church’s head office in Accra to give us money but they [SDA church] didn’t.