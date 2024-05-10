Sean Paul shows wild excitement as he meets superstar King Promise (VIDEO)

The original release has long surpassed 200M streams globally across all platforms and is continuously hitting new global streaming peaks – with several viral TikTok sounds, still hitting upwards of 100k creations every day.

The two superstars were seen praising each other while appreciating their respective works.

King promise has proven that he is a global superstar after his recent successful Asian tour.

King Promise represented Ghana with sold-out shows in Jakarta, Bali, and Singapore, including being the first African artistes to sell out the Tipsy Unicorn Beach Club in Singapore.

In the past year, King Promise catapulted to greater heights with the release of his chart-topping hit, 'Terminator.'

The song not only captivated audiences in Ghana and beyond but also significantly bolstered his global appeal. Its infectious melody and compelling lyrics resonated with listeners, leading to a surge in King Promise's fanbase.

