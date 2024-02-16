ADVERTISEMENT
Many Ghanaians have a lazy mindset and blame it on politicians - Shatta Wale

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian Dancehall artist Shatta Wale has criticized the country's youth for adopting a lazy mindset and consistently blaming politicians instead of seizing available opportunities.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

According to him, the youth always blame politicians for their problems, but they are unwilling to work hard or venture into sectors like construction where there is a lot of money.

Shatta Wale made these remarks during a live discussion on 3Music TV on February 16, 2024.

SHATTA WALE
SHATTA WALE Pulse Ghana

"Sometimes, when we blame the politicians, I laugh. Politicians are doing everything they can to work as politicians. It's just that when you're lazy in your mind and you don't know how to take advantage of opportunities yourself, you will always be talking about politicians," he said.

He continued, "Politicians are like cartels with how they run things. It's not that they're disrespecting the people; they promise, and you vote for them. But when they go to the white man and take money from them, the white man thinks that they will use it to provide jobs for the youth. They don't know that the politician will take that money and give it to cheap labor, those from the rural areas."

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale also expressed that the youth have a wrong mindset, desiring to wear suits and drive expensive cars instead of investing in their skills and businesses.

"They know that those who went to tertiary institutions will not apply. Our politicians have realized that the youth want flashy things and to wear suits. They don't want to go into construction. But there's a lot of money in construction," he said.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana
The self-styled Dancehall King advised the youth to be more proactive and creative and to stop complaining about the government.

He emphasized that the youth should learn from him, as he has made a name for himself in the music industry through hard work and dedication.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

