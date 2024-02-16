Many Ghanaians have a lazy mindset and blame it on politicians - Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale made these remarks during a live discussion on 3Music TV on February 16, 2024.

"Sometimes, when we blame the politicians, I laugh. Politicians are doing everything they can to work as politicians. It's just that when you're lazy in your mind and you don't know how to take advantage of opportunities yourself, you will always be talking about politicians," he said.

He continued, "Politicians are like cartels with how they run things. It's not that they're disrespecting the people; they promise, and you vote for them. But when they go to the white man and take money from them, the white man thinks that they will use it to provide jobs for the youth. They don't know that the politician will take that money and give it to cheap labor, those from the rural areas."

Shatta Wale also expressed that the youth have a wrong mindset, desiring to wear suits and drive expensive cars instead of investing in their skills and businesses.

"They know that those who went to tertiary institutions will not apply. Our politicians have realized that the youth want flashy things and to wear suits. They don't want to go into construction. But there's a lot of money in construction," he said.

The self-styled Dancehall King advised the youth to be more proactive and creative and to stop complaining about the government.