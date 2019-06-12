Stonebwoy earlier reacted to the reports, saying that it was untrue and threatened to even sue the online platforms that published the unverified report.

“Sometimes I wonder why so much WICKEDNESS in our Country.. FALSE reportage Gives Us So Much JOY!! like I see these things and I'm pushed to regret Representing For this same Flag” he wrote on Twitter.

Shatta Wale, showing his brotherly love for his colleague dancehall act, has also taken to social media to encourage him. In some kind words, Wale said the media will always talk negative but Stonebwoy shouldn’t be bothered.

“he news is You did what you have to do to promote Ghana 🇬🇭..Am proud of you bro...No matter what we do they will talk, so let’s keep them talking whilst we count the BLOCKS !!! Love u bro” Shatta wrote.

See their posts below.