The dancehall artiste disclosed in 2018 that he has three children with three different women.

According to him, apart from Majesty, whom he had with Shatta Michy, the two other children are not exposed to the media because he is currently not with their mothers.

Winnie, is the name of his daughter whose mother lives in Ghana and Jedidiah, is his son, who lives in London with his mother.

Shatta Wale revealed that Jedidiah is the same age as Majesty, the son he had with his ex-girlfriend Shatta Michy.

“I feel proud to see my kids because I never knew that that young boy from Lartebiokorshie would go on to have such beautiful children,” he said.

According to him, whiles he tries his best to make sure the children never lack, their mothers have also been instrumental in their wellbeing.