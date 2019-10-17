The Ghanaian musician is marking his 35th birthday today and his fans have been celebrating him in grand style online, which has seen the Ghanaian dancehall act seizing the top six trending spots on Twitter.

Some of the wishes are coming with presents, following Shatta Wale’s disclosure that he has been gifted a 2019 Range Rover by his Godfather. It's however unclear, who exactly the musician is referring to as his Godfather here because he hasn't disclosed the person's name.

He shared a photo of himself sitting on the car and wrote “2019 Range Rover birthday gift from my Godfada ..Help say thank you to him for me ..This one is too much for me .. Now dierrrr more Pah Pah Pah”

