The 65-year-old American TV personality has been in a relationship with long-time partner Stedman Graham for 33 years. Despite getting engaged in 1992, the couple has never tied the knot.

The couple do not any child together either. Speaking to People magazine, Winfrey revealed that she has ever had thoughts of becoming a mother after Graham’s proposal.“At one point in Chicago, I had bought an additional apartment because I was thinking, ‘Well, if we get married, I’m going to need room for children,” she said.

However, Winfrey added that she realized that being a mother is one thing she feels she is not cut out for because she has witnessed “the depth of responsibility and sacrifice that is actually required to be a mother” during her years on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

“I realized, ‘Whoa, I’m talking to a lot of messed-up people, and they are messed up because they had mothers and fathers who were not aware of how serious that job is,” Winfrey said.

Speaking about not getting married, Winfrey said she believes marital life would have turned things in her life. “I used to think about this all the time, that I was working these 17-hour days, and so were my producers, and then I go home and I have my two dogs and I have Stedman, who’s letting me be who I need to be in the world," she said.

Stedman Graham sparked speculation when he suggested his longtime partner Oprah Winfrey might run for president. BusinessInsider

“He’s never demanding anything from me like, ‘Where’s my breakfast? Where’s my dinner?’ Never any of that, which I believed would have changed had we married.” Winfrey adds: “Both he and I now say, ‘If we had married, we would not be together”.

According to Oprah, she has no regrets about not getting married and not having children.