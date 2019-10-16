The founder of the Consumers Protection Agency, during the 2019 RTP awards night over the past weekend, whilst on stage to present an award said “Serwaa Amihere, look at your butts, nice”.

Later Serwaa took to social media to mention that she classifies Kofi’s comment as sexual harassment. A comment which has sparked a debate online, as to whether the comment passes for a sexual harassment.

According to peacefmonline.com, Serwaa revealed that Kofi Capito came to her office on Monday morning October 14, after her tweet to apologize to her personally, and while she appreciates his efforts for driving all the way to her office to show remorse, she would accept his apology only if it is done in public because he made his “disgraceful” comment in public.

“She however said that Kofi Kapito walked off and has blatantly refused to render a public apology" the website added.

Kofi Kapito also confirmed this during interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM that “….I went ahead to complain to a management member of GH One Television who is Serwaa’s boss about her cold reception and the management member told me to forget about Serwaa if she is not satisfied with the personal apology….So that was why i left Serwaa’s office on Monday,”